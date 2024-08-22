IXPN Drives Regional Internet Growth in North-east

Following the handing over of a Point of Presence (PoP) in Gombe to the Internet Exchange Point of Nigeria (IXPN) by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) earlier this year, IXPN has intensified its drive to improve internet connectivity across the country by engaging stakeholders in North-east Nigeria.

IXPN hosted a workshop titled ‘Gombe Connectivity Engagement Forum’ to discuss the benefits of internet peering and interconnectivity. The workshop emphasised that the Point of Presence (PoP) in Gombe aims to promote balanced growth of the internet ecosystem across the country.

The PoP will provide ISPs, educational institutions, and government organisations in the North-east Region the opportunity to access more affordable internet bandwidth by keeping their internet traffic within the country. Furthermore, existing customers of IXPN will have additional options for connecting to IXPN’s infrastructure.

The event brought together internet service providers, higher education institutions, and other key players, and was aimed to foster knowledge sharing and collaboration within the region’s internet ecosystem. Participants explored the latest trends, opportunities, and challenges in network connectivity.

Commending the NCC for the gesture at the workshop, IXPN’s CEO, Muhammed Rudman, stressed the need for regional internet exchanges (IXPs) to optimise network performance, reduce latency, and stimulate economic growth across Nigeria. He highlighted the benefits of keeping internet traffic local, which can lead to faster speeds, lower costs, and improved overall internet experience for users.

Rudman attributed the high cost of building fiber optic infrastructure between states, to various factors, including right-of-way challenges, multiple taxation, vandalism, and security concerns. He stressed that regional IXPs could mitigate these issues by promoting local traffic exchange and reducing reliance on long-haul fiber connections.