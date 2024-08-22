Helpster Charity Unveils ‘Influence-for-Good’ to Save Lives of Vulnerable Children in Nigeria, Africa

Helpster Charity, an American nonprofit organisation, has unveiled the ‘Influence-for-Good’ campaign aimed at leveraging the power of influencers to save the lives of vulnerable children in underprivileged regions who need essential healthcare services.

Helpster Charity introduced a life-transforming app and Web platform in 2023, which connect children in need of medicare with those willing to fund such healthcare access through a highly transparent process. As at the time this release was issued, 614 children have been saved through the tech solutions, with 237 still waiting for donations to enable them access critical healthcare services.

The #InfluenceforGood campaign is geared towards raising the super heroes that children in health crises need. By leveraging the influence and advocacy of these influencers, the organisation aims to globally spotlight the pressing health issues that numerous children face, especially in underprivileged regions.

“Every child deserves life-saving medicare but due to economic inequalities, not all children receive such medical attention. That is why we launched the ‘Influence-for-Good’ campaign, to join forces with influencers in digital communities to create awareness about the bleak fate that many impoverished children suffer, and engender desired actions.

“Millions of children live in extreme poverty in under-developed and developing countries without free universal healthcare, and their parents/guardians cannot afford the needed medical services.

This is what Helpster is poised to resolve through our innovative app and Web platform which connect these children in need of medicare with people ready to fund their treatments. Therefore, we need donors who are willing to make a difference in the lives of these kids”, Kate Lysykh, CEO, Helpster Charity, said.

To support the #InfluenceforGood campaign, individuals can share the testimonials of beneficiaries on Helpster’s social media platforms, make a donation to fund healthcare access and create videos that highlight the impact of the organisation.

The Charity has a robust system that guarantees a transparent process from the point of donation to treatment, with a public portal for tracking every case. Hundred percent of the funds are directly transferred to the hospitals for treatment of verified cases while 5 – 7 percent of the funds cater to payment processing fees, banking fees and currency exchange losses. Operational costs are covered separately by kind-hearted foundations, philanthropists and donors who donate to the Helpster team.

For more information on how to get involved and make a difference, please visit www.helpstercharity.org or follow the #InfluenceforGood campaign on our social media platforms: Instagram- @helpster.charity; Facebook- Helpster Charity; X- @HelpsterCharity; LinkedIn- Helpster.

Helpster Charity, founded in 2023 by a team of heart-driven IT specialists, is a non-governmental organisation (NGO) that operates as a mobile application, providing a platform for fundraising to support the treatment of needy children living in remote regions through an impactful, transparent and efficient system.

The Charity, now made up of doctors and other professionals, is committed to ensuring no child suffers or dies due to lack of financial means.

Helpster is a 501c3 nonprofit, registered in the US, registration number 93-3969693, with an office in Dover, Delaware, US.