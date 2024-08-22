Grand Oak Unveils New Seaman’s Schnapps

A major marketer and manufacturer of leading beverage drinks in Nigeria, Grand Oak, has unveiled the rebranded new Seaman’s Schnapps aimed at meeting the emerging realities.

The programme which attracted distributors, royal fathers, top management individuals, media men and women among others took place in Lagos yesterday.

In his welcome address, the Group Executive Director, Wale Majolagbe, emphasised the need to repackage the product to ensure that customers get the right component of it.

He said: “The updated label design introduces a bold and fresh aesthetic, reinforcing the brand’s heritage with a modern twist and signalling its readiness to resonate with today’s style conscious consumers.”

He noted that the rebranding became necessary following response to shifting market dynamics, including youthful demographics with over 70 percent of the population under 40 years old, and evolving consumption preferences among urban consumers.

He noted that beyond the cosmetic update, the move also represents a reaffirmation of the brand’s dedication to authenticity and premium quality, as the refreshed packaging not only modernises the product but also continues to honour its longstanding tradition as the authentic conveyor of blessing.

Also speaking at the event, the Marketing Manager, Grand Oak Limited, Gbemileke Lawal, said: “A stand out feature of the new Seaman’s Schnapps is its advance guala cap, an aluminium closure that ensures tamper-evident security. The guala cap provides an airtight seal to preserve the Schnapps’ quality and flavour, and its tamper-evident design that guarantees product integrity and consumer safety.

“The cap’s customisable design also enhances brand recognition and offers a modern touch to the product’s presentation.”

He stressed that the bottle incorporates a sleek and contemporary look, affirming the brand’s commitment to prestige and quality.

However, the Senior Brand Manager, Mrs. Nnenna Onyeanacho, said the product has earned a revered place in Nigeria society, known for its unparalleled craftsmanship and exceptional taste.



