Governor Fubara Backs NCS to Eliminate Quackery in IT Profession

Emma Okonji

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara has given his support to the Nigeria Computer Society (NCS), to help eliminate the issue of quackery in the Information Technology (IT) profession, and to ensure that IT professionals in Rivers State Civil Service Commission (RSCSC) are certified and complaint with the standards of NCS.

The governor gave the assurance during his opening remarks at the just concluded NCS International Conference, which held in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

According to Fubara, “We have asked NCS to send us an official letter that will enable us mandate the Rivers State Civil Service Commission to ensure that civil servants in the state that are IT professionals must be certified before their next promotion. The essence is to eliminate quacks in the IT profession in the state. I was a civil servant before becoming a politician, so I understand the need for IT professionalism among civil servants in Rivers State. I am coming from somewhere and I understand procedures.”

He added: “Rivers State government will provide all the necessary support to enhance the growth of IT professionalism in the state. Today the world is moving towards the adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) at work place in order to boost work efficiency and proficiency of workers, and I commend NCS for driving AI adoption in Nigeria.”

In response, NCS President, Dr. Muhammad Sirajo Aliyu, thanked the governor and the government of Rivers State for supporting in the growth of Information Technology (IT) practice in the state. “We are in Rivers State for the NCS International Conference, and we have visited several places in the state and we are pleased with how the state is leveraging technology to boost development in the state. Rivers State has the potential to grow and become an ICT hub in Nigeria,” Aliyu said, while applauding the state government for maintaining peace and unity in the state, despite the political crisis that rocked the state in recent times.

The NCS conference focused on issues related to its theme: ‘Technological Solutions for Smart Economy (SmartEco 2024), which was scientifically chosen in order to provide the needed technological support for government drives and vision in the modern society.

Trustee Drugs Launches Trust HelpCare App

Trustee Drugs Inc., a leading pharmaceutical company with a strong presence in the United States and Nigeria, has announced the launch of Trust HelpCare, a groundbreaking healthcare AI companion that can offer advice and insights that are tailored specifically to each user.

The app, which was developed by Trustee Drugs Inc., founded by Dr. Vern Ohaya and Dr. Jude Ohaya, both veteran pharmacists with decades of experience in the healthcare industry, is designed to transform the way Nigerians manage their health and wellness, using the advanced capabilities of Google Gemini AI.

The brothers, having successfully managed a multi-chain of independent pharmacies in both the United States and Nigeria, clearly have their mission with Trust HelpCare to improve patient care and reduce medical errors by providing a simple yet powerful tool that anyone can use.

For them, Trust HelpCare is a mobile app that acts as a personal healthcare assistant by helping users keep track of their health, manage chronic conditions, and improve their overall well-being. The app is available for free on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, making it accessible to everyone with a smartphone.

According to the brothers, “Trust HelpCare is designed with simplicity in mind. The app is easy to navigate, even for those who are not tech-savvy. Users can create a health summary that can be shared with doctors and healthcare providers, especially in emergencies. This summary can include details about your physical fitness, nutrition, sleep patterns, mental health, and more.

“In addition to tracking your own health, Trust HelpCare allows you to add family members to your account. This means you can manage the health of your loved ones, ensuring they also stay healthy and informed.Users can also upload health reports for analysis by simply taking a picture with their phone or uploading a document. Trust HelpCare will analyze the information and provide insights, helping users understand their health better.”

“Trust HelpCare is more than just an app; it is a revolutionary tool that can change the way Nigerians think about and manage their health. With the power of Google Gemini AI, Trust HelpCare provides personalized, reliable, and easy-to-understand health information at the touch of a button.

Trustee Drugs Inc. invites all Nigerians to download Trust HelpCare from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store and take the first step towards a healthier future. By embracing this innovative technology, users can ensure they are better informed and better prepared to manage their health and that of their loved ones,” the firm added.