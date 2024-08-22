Fuel Crisis: Rival Civil Society Groups Disagree on Kyari

Two groups, Arewa Youth Network For Transparency and Civil Society Network on Economic and Social Advancement have taken opposing views over the continued stay in office of the Group Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari, following the resurgence of fuel queues and the crisis in the oil industry.

While the former argued that Kyari had performed creditably, the latter called for Kyari’s sack for non-performance following persistent fuel queues at petrol stations across the country.

The Civil Society Network on Economic and Social Advancement, had during a press briefing last week, threatened to picket the Headquarters of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited.

The group convened by its coordinator, Abubakar Yari, also called for one million signatures in a petition urging the Presidency to sack NNPC’s Group Chief Executive Officer, Mr Mele Kyari, for alleged inability to manage the spate of fuel scarcity in Nigeria.

But the group, Arewa Youth Network For Transparency called for the arrest of leaders of the Civil Society Network on Economic and Social Advancement.

In a statement signed by Comrade Musa Abdulkadir, the group stated that the Convener of the group who claimed to be Mr Abubakar Yari was allegedly one Mr Lawrence Ngene.

It wondered why the leader of a group calling for financial probity of government could not come out boldly with his name.

“The faceless civil society group lacks verifiable facts hence they resorted to hiding their identities. Mr Mele Kyari has not rested on his oars in putting Nigeria in the good light in the world’s petroleum industry.

“We urge the Nigerian security architecture to investigate these groups. The President Bola Tinubu administration has shown capacity, hence we cannot as a group, sit still and watch some disgruntled element create smoke where there is no fire”, it said.