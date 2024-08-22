FG Moves to Enhance Protection of Critical National Telecom Infrastructure

Emma Okonji





The federal government yesterday, released an official gazette titled: ‘Designation and Protection of Critical National Information Infrastructure Order, 2024,’ which seeks to protect Critical National Information Infrastructure (CNII) in the telecoms sector.

The bill for CNII, which had been advocated by the Association of Licenced Telecoms Operators of Nigeria (ALTON) for several years, had been deliberated upon at the floor of the National Assembly and forwarded to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to sign it into law.

Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, disclosed the release of the legislation on his official X handle yesterday.

He wrote: “I would like to appreciate President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the release of the official gazette, ‘Designation and Protection of Critical National Information Infrastructure Order, 2024.’

“This is a significant step that will strengthen and protect investments in the ICT sector by reducing incidences capable of damaging the operations and functionality of our technological systems, infrastructure, and networks.

“The security and protection of these CNII is a priority for this administration and will help improve the quality of telecoms services which has very often been affected by disruption and intentional damage.

“This gazette now makes it an offense to willfully damage assets such as telecommunications towers/sites, switch stations, data centres, satellite infrastructure, submarine and fibre optic cables, transmission equipment, e-government platforms, databases among many others.”

According to him, the government would continue to work to create an enabling and supportive environment and policies for the country’s digital economy to thrive.

Pleased with the legislation, the Chairman of ALTON, Gbenga Adebayo, commended the minister, including the Executive Vice Chairman, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Dr. Aminu Maida and the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, for their roles in ensuring that the document was gazetted by the federal government.

“With the official gazette on CNII, the willful destruction of telecoms facilities across the country in the past will have to stop because there are now consequences as spelt out in the official document for offenders who willfully engage in damaging telecoms facilities.

“The arbitrary shutting down of telecoms sites by agencies of state governments will also stop, following the release of the gazetted document on CNII in telecommunications, ” Adebayo said.

Adebayo, however called for proper implementation of the document, adding that Nigeria has several orders from the government on different issues in different sectors of the economy, but the implementation has been very poor.

“If the CNII document is well implemented, the issue of vandalising telecoms infrastructure will stop and the situation where government agencies close down telecoms sites arbitrarily will also stop and the telecoms industry will be a better place, for all, ” Adebayo said.