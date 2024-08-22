FG Insists Scavengers Need Adequate Remuneration

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





The federal government has called on stakeholders in the environmental sector to recognize the importance of waste pickers (scavengers), popularly called in local parlance as Baban Bolla, insisting they should be adequately remunerated for their valuable contributions to environmental sustainability and equitable waste management system in the country.

The Minister of Environment Balarabe Lawal made the call on Tuesday in Abuja at a stakeholders consultative meeting on the development of National Digital repository for waste pickers in Nigeria.

He said to address the problem faced by these heroes of waste management, stakeholders must work together to implement solutions that will guarantee better working conditions for waste pickers, “Some of which include the following measures, formalization and recognition: Integrating waste pickers into the formal waste management sector.”

The minister also added: “Training and capacity building: Enhancing skills and knowledge for improved safety and efficiency; Social protection and inclusion, ensuring access to healthcare, education and social services; Policy and regulatory framework: Strengthening laws and policies to protect waste pickers’ rights and interests.”

Lawan noted that waste pickers are the backbone of the waste recovery, contributing significantly to the recycling and circular economy.

He said: “We cannot speak about sustainable waste management without reference to the operation of waste pickers who form an integral part of the waste management value chain.

“Waste pickers exist as unsung heroes but the truth is that they provide essential services which ensure protection of our environment and public health. It is in recognition of this vital role that the Federal Ministry of Environment in partnership with International Labour Organisation (ILO) and Tearfund Nigeria is organizing this stakeholders’ forum to develop a National Digital repository for waste pickers to address the myriad challenges they face in the course of performing their duties.”

The minister noted that they form the informal group whose activities encompasses all aspect of waste management from collection, sorting, transportation, processing and selling of recovered and recyclable materials to earn a living.

He said: “They have established such a high network of operation and distribution of valuables both within and outside the country, they can therefore not be overlooked in the value chain.

“The growing demand for recyclable materials and the transition to a circular economy makes it very imperative for governments and the general public to recognise, regulate and integrate waste pickers into the overall waste management effort in order to unlock the immense economic potential using them as reliable foot soldiers.”

Lawan noted that: “Waste pickers in Nigeria, are confronted with the following challenges: they live in shanties or makeshift houses. Their activities are not formalised which results in lack of coordination and regulation by government agencies.

“They are exposed to several health hazards and risks due to exposure to hazardous wastes; they lack access to adequate medical facilities or first aid treatment.”

On his part, the National Project Coordinator, ILO, Mr. Stephen Agugua, said concerted effort is required to ensure that waste streams are effectively controlled using sound waste management practices.

He explained that when managed well, waste offers opportunities for creation of jobs in the circular economy which can contribute to strengthening the resilience of local economies and expansion of opportunities for decent job creation.

Agugua said: “These considerations have motivated the interventions and actions of ILO within this sector, as a UN agency, the ILO is also bounded by the Fair Circularity Principles which applies the expectations and responsibilities outlined in the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights to the informal waste sector.

These were first published in Shift (2022) Executive Summary, Principles from Corporate Engagement on Human Rights with the Informal Waste Sector.”

He however lamented that despite the crucial environmental and public health role they play, waste pickers often face significant human rights impacts.

“Under the UNGPs, internationally recognized human rights are defined in the International Bill of Human Rights, ie, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and core ILO standards, the principles concerning fundamental rights in the eight ILO core conventions as set out in the ILO Declaration on Fundamental Rights and Principles at Work,” he said.

Agugua, also assured that ILO and its constituent partners are committed to ensuring a sustainable future takes place and meets the requirements of decent work in globally.

He further stressed that the ILO recognize the critical role of informal waste sector workers in plastics waste and recycling value chains.

“To respect the rights of informal waste sector workers by preventing and addressing human rights impacts experienced by those workers, in line with the nature of the company’s involvement; engage all partners in plastics packaging recycling value chains towards coherent and comprehensive approaches; engage government actors to create enabling environments for rights-respecting business practices.” he said.