Etsu Nupe Supports Niger Govts Plan to Tackle Almajiri Menace

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Etsu Nupe and Chairman of the Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, has supported the plan of the state government to tackle the Almajiri menace in the state.

The monarch gave the backing when a committee set up by the stated Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, to handle the problem paid him a visit at the Wadata Palace in Bida.

According to the Etsu Nupe, the task ahead of the committee “is enormous and requires commitment and dedication because of the large number of people involved.”

Alhaji Abubakar said attempt in the past to control and regulate the Almajiri system failed due to lack of proper mechanism put in place and inadequate funding, before charging the present administration not to fall into the same pit.

He conceded that children “are entitled to seek Islamic knowledge anywhere, but the practice of knowledge by children should be controlled and not allowed to roam the streets begging.

“These children spend quarter of their time begging instead of seeking knowledge, we and the authority are very concerned, this trend must be corrected appropriately.”

The traditional ruler, therefore, advised that the government initiative meant to address issues of Almajiri should be implemented directly from the office of the governor for close monitoring and supervision.

The Chairman of the committee, Alhaji Shuaibu Gwada, in an address said the system meant for the children to seek knowledge unfortunately has become a problem over the years due to neglect and proper care for the children.

Shuaibu Gwada said: “It is regrettable the number of children roaming the streets rather than seeking knowledge in its true sense has continued to rise to the extent that they now pose serious social and security challenges to the country because they can easily be lured and recruited by hoodlums and bandits to cause mayhem in the land.”

He said the committee has already met with the Ulamas “because they are the one from the grass roots and they will carry the message so that the issue of Almajiri would be addressed at once for the benefit of society.”