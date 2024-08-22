ENUGU’S FIGHT AGAINST NOISE POLLUTION

The policy, if enforced, will benefit all

Even when the World Health Organisation (WHO) has long identified noise pollution as one of the most dangerous environmental threats to health, Nigerians have been forced to adapt to unbearable noise levels in their environment, even at the risk of their mental and physical health. In several communities across the country, churches, mosques, hotels, event centres, lounges, clubs and party organisers tune their sounds to high heavens without any regard for the convenience or well-being of others. To halt this ugly trend, the Enugu State government has formulated an anti-noise pollution policy that will take effect from 15 November 2024. It is a development we endorse.

Having identified noise pollution as one of its greatest challenges in the capital city, authorities in Enugu seek a tolerable level of noise that does not become a public nuisance as it is in most cities across the country. “We will plan the city so that whoever comes into the state can have peace.” Executive Chairman of Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority (ECTDA), Uche Anya disclosed this at a town hall meeting in Enugu. “All concerned churches, mosques, bars and clubs must begin the implementation of the policy by removing all speakers positioned outside their buildings,” Anya said while noting that a sustainable and serene human environment remains a strong driver of human productivity in space and time. He added that there is no such thing as a noise permit from the government.

Scientists have determined that noise, ordinarily, is not a bad thing. But it becomes a pollutant in the environment when it rises to unbearable levels. In Nigeria, noise specifically emanates from electricity generating sets at home and offices and from indistinct high volume music blaring at street-sides as vendors of all sorts of items compete for attention. Noise also emanates from vehicle engine and horns in traffic, construction sites, etc. But the real purveyors of noise are the religious organisations that have, in a bid to outdo one another, become a nuisance in most urban and rural areas across the country.

We believe that people can worship their God without disturbing the peace of others who need the solitude of their homes and offices. The National Environmental (Noise Standards and Control) Regulations of 2009 has all manner of provisions which the federal government believes will enthrone a healthy environment for all in Nigeria. These include the tranquility of their surroundings and their psychological well-being by regulating noise levels and generally, to elevate the standard of living of the people. The regulation prescribes the maximum permissible noise levels a facility or activity to which a person may be exposed, for the control of noise and for mitigating measures for the reduction of noise.

In all these rules, the government stipulates maximum permissible noise levels from a facility in the general

Environment, and that there will be exemptions for those who can prove that high noise levels from their facility is inevitable. Regardless, those who seek exemption are required to apply for a permit to emit noise more than the permissible levels, and this permit can be revoked if there is violation of the terms and conditions. Besides, whoever considers that the noise levels being emitted, or likely to be emitted, may be higher than the permissible noise levels are expected to complain in writing but must show or prove personal loss or injury or discomfort caused by the emission of the alleged noise.

Doctors are concerned that pollution worsens underlying health issues, particularly cardiovascular challenges like blood pressure levels and stress related diseases, sleeping disorders, fatigue, as well as hearing problems. We encourage other states to join Enugu in paying similar attention to the issue of noise pollution.