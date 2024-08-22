Dafinone Congratulates Olu of Warri on Third Coronation Anniversary

The senator representing Delta Central Senatorial District in the 10th National Assembly, Senator Ede Dafinone, has congratulated the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, on his third coronation anniversary.

The Delta Central lawmaker, in a signed statement, described the Olu of Warri as a leader filled with wisdom, compassion and a progressive vision for his people.

The statement read: “On this auspicious occasion of the third anniversary of the coronation of His Majesty, Ogiame Atuwatse III, CFR, Olu of Warri, I, Senator Ede Dafinone, representing Delta Central Senatorial District, extend my heartfelt congratulations to His Majesty, the royal family, and the entire people of the Itsekiri nation.

“This remarkable milestone marks three years of enlightened leadership, profound cultural preservation and significant progress for the Itsekiri nation under the reign of His Majesty.

“Since ascending the throne, Your Majesty Ogiame Atuwatse III’s reign has been characterized by peace, development and the promotion of unity among all ethnic groups within the kingdom. Your Majesty’s commitment to fostering harmony and supporting economic initiatives has greatly enhanced the welfare of his subjects and strengthened the Itsekiri identity on both national and global platforms.

“The Olu of Warri’s dynamic leadership, particularly in navigating the complexities of modern governance while upholding the rich traditions of the Itsekiri nation, is a testament to your foresight and deep-rooted commitment to the prosperity of your people.

“As we celebrate the third anniversary of your coronation, I join the people of Delta Central and the entire Delta State in wishing Your Majesty continued wisdom, good health and strength to carry on your noble responsibilities.

“May your reign continue to bring enduring peace, unity and prosperity to the Itsekiri nation and may his legacy inspire future generations of leaders across our great nation.

“Once again, congratulations to Your Majesty Ogiame Atuwatse III on this significant occasion.”