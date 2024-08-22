Cyberchain to Discuss Blockchain Adoption at Economy Conference

Cyberchain, Africa’s leading Web 3 and Digital Economy Aggregator, is set to discuss Blockchain adoption in Nigeria at the Tokenized Economy Conference holding on the 3rd and 4th of October at Baze University, Abuja,

The event, dedicated to promoting Blockchain adoption in Nigeria, is part of Cyberchain’s ongoing efforts, spanning over half a decade, with successful impacts in more than five states and over 20,000 Nigerians.

The conference will accommodate over 3,000 participants and feature over 30 Tech leaders from both the public and private sectors.

The conference, according to the organisers, is essential for real estate practitioners and government executives eager to explore the transformative potential of Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Giving details of the conference, Founder of Cyberchain, and author of Embracing

Nigeria’s Digital Economy and Blockchain Facilitator at Baze University, Mr. Jude Ozinegbe, said: “Digital Assets Tokenization, powered by Blockchain Technology, is a game changer for any organisation or government that intends to elevate their businesses or the lives of their citizens, respectively. We are delighted that Cyberchain has taken the driver’s seat to bring this great opportunity to Nigerians.”

According to him, the second day of the conference will feature Innovators Challenge, dubbed the Next-Gen Pitch Competition, an initiative that encourages university undergraduates to develop applicable Blockchain solutions, referencing the Internet Computer Protocol Blockchain, addressing real-world challenges. The winning teams will share a prize pool of N5,000,000, fostering innovation and entrepreneurship among Nigerian youths.

Co-founder of ICP.Hub Sahara West Africa, Mr. Adedayo Adebajo, said: “We are excited to collaborate with Cyberchain to empower Nigerian youths with the relevant tech, incubation, and kick-off financial support, enabling them to look within and propose homegrown innovative solutions that will address the challenges peculiar to us in Nigeria and Africa. We are confident that the winners will become positive success stories in the future.”