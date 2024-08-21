  • Wednesday, 21st August, 2024

Zulum Shares FG’s Food Relief to 10,000 Families

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Borno State Governor, Prof: Babagana Zulum, has supervised the distribution of the federal government’s donated food relief to over 10,000 families in Mafa Local Government Area.

The distribution took place on Tuesday in four centres at Mafa town, the headquarters of the local government council.

Each of the 10,000 heads of households received a relief package comprising one bag of maize grain.

While supervising the distribution, Zulum expressed gratitude to the federal government for the intervention and noted that some of the food items were distributed in Gwoza and Nganzai.

He said: “This food item constitutes the last batch of those donated by the federal government to the state. You can remember that we shared similar food items in Gwoza and Nganzai a few months ago.”

The governor also distributed N150 million to 15,000 females in Mafa town.

In addition to the cash support, Zulum equally distributed wrappers procured by Borno State Government.

Each of the over 15,000 females will receive a package comprising N10,000 cash and one wrapper.

“Each female head of household will receive a wrapper and a sum of N10,000 through our Microfinance Bank,” the governor stated.

