Tackling Out-of-School Crisis in South-West to Improve Educational Outcomes 

Developing effective models to enhance retention, transition and completion in secondary education to mitigate the challenges of out-of-school children in the six South-West states in Nigeria was the focus at the just concluded two-day regional stakeholders’ meeting, organised by UNICEF, in partnership with the Oyo State Ministry of Education. Funmi Ogundare reports

The challenges of out-of-school children are complex and have severe implications for the individuals affected and the country. These challenges include early or child marriage, early pregnancy, economic barriers, conflict and insecurity, socio-cultural norms, inadequate policies and practices, insufficient infrastructure, and school-related gender-based violence, among others.

Statistics from a 2021 Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey conducted by the Nigeria Bureau of Statistics (NBS) and presented by UNICEF reveal that nearly eight per cent of school-age children in six South-West states—Oyo, Ondo, Ekiti, Osun, Lagos, and Ogun—are out of school. Additionally, eight to 15 per cent of adolescents aged 10 to 18 are not completing their education, which has led to problems in retention, transition, and completion rates. Specifically, 31.5 per cent of children aged five to 17 are involved in child labour, and 24.9 per cent of lower secondary and 34.3 per cent of upper secondary school-age children are not attending school.

In response to these issues, in collaboration with the Oyo State Ministry of Education, UNICEF recently convened key stakeholders from across the southwest states to discuss effective interventions. The goal was to strengthen government systems to improve retention, transition, and completion rates and expand access to secondary education.

Azuka Menkiti, an education specialist at UNICEF’s Abuja Office, expressed concern about the underfunding of secondary education and urged stakeholders to ensure adequate funding and develop reliable data to advocate for support. She emphasized the importance of involving community and religious leaders to address social norms that hinder school attendance.

She said, “There is a need to introduce foundational literacy and numeracy programmes to ensure that children are prepared to learn and supported by a conducive learning environment.”

The initiative aims to develop models to improve retention, transition, and completion rates in secondary education, building on a decade of successful interventions in girls’ education.

Menkiti stressed that out-of-school children include those who have never enrolled, are unlikely to enrol, or have dropped out, with a particular focus on those at risk of dropping out in states with high school attendance rates.

“Teenage girls who get pregnant halfway into their studies will need to continue with their studies, complete it and pursue their life ambitions. Leaving them alone or castigating them will not help, but cause more havoc to them and the society,” the UNICEF specialist stated.

In addition to these efforts, Nigeria has introduced a new policy allowing pregnant teenage girls to continue their education during and after pregnancy, aiming to address barriers faced by young girls amid high adolescent pregnancy rates. Menkiti explained that early pregnancy often leads to school dropout due to a lack of support and emphasised the need for continued education and support for these girls.

UNICEF education specialist Babagana Aminu noted that while 92 per cent of children complete primary school, only 85 per cent advance to upper secondary education, highlighting a significant dropout rate. He stressed the importance of improving foundational literacy, numeracy, and transferable skills to prepare children for the modern world.

Oyo State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Saliu Adelabu, raised concerns about the influx of young children from the northern part of the country, which he sees as a security issue. He stated that the Ministry of the Environment is working on integrating these children into schools or vocational training.

Lagos State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Jamiu Alli-Balogun, acknowledged the global nature of out-of-school children and its challenge in a state where many people come from different regions.

“There are many factors in Lagos that you cannot touch. There are people in the non-formal sector who are learning one trade or the other. You don’t have control over them, but if they decided to come to any of our technical colleges, it is open to them but we cannot force them.

“That is the reality, but our plan is to get as many as possible back into the school system. We have also been embarking on our campaign for enrollment into schools at the primary and secondary school levels,” he stressed.

He emphasised the need for good parenting and effective national policies to address the issue.

Hamzat Omolaja, Director of Social Mobilisation at Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (LSUBEB), expressed optimism about the meeting’s potential impact. He highlighted initiatives like ‘Leave No Child Behind’ and ‘Project 0’, which aim to ensure every child has access to education.

Following the meeting, stakeholders pledged to engage in evidence-based advocacy and sensitisation through local media, gender-inclusive planning, infrastructure and curriculum development, early warning systems, reorientation, and continuous counselling to prevent adolescent dropout. Additional strategies include reviewing educational policies, providing support for learning disabilities, investing in technological and sporting resources, implementing safe school policies, and promoting education through various channels such as school-based management committees, religious bodies, scholarships, and teacher training.