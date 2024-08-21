Suspected Ritualists Kill 21-year-old Female Student in Kwara

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

A 21-year-old female student of College of Health Technology in Offa in Kwara State has been reportedly murdered by some suspected ritualists in Ilorin, the state capital.

THISDAY investigations revealed that the deceased, Miss Mojisola Awesu, was said to have been declared missing since August 9, 2024, before her corpse was later discovered at a refuse dump near Aleniboro in Ilorin area of the state.

It was gathered that late Mojisola’s roommate, Miss Blessing O. reported that she was missing at the police station.

Sources close to the police command told our correspondent in Ilorin yesterday that Blessing and her roommate were said to have received a phone call on August 9 from one Miss Timileyin, who informed her about an event being organided by students of Summit University and Al-Hikmah University in Ilorin.

According to her, “Timileyin introduced Mojisola to Adebayo Happiness, a male student of Summit University, who invited her to the night party for N15,000.00.”

It was learnt that on arriving Ilorin, Mojisola immediately called to inform Blessing that the party arrangement was a ruse as there was no indication to that and that she was merely lodged at an undisclosed hotel.

“She told me that she was uncomfortable in the hotel she was lodged by Mr. Adebayo Happiness and noted that there was no party at the said location,” Blessing said.

She added that”shortly after this communication, her phone was switched off and all subsequent efforts by me to reach her were unsuccessful.”

Contacted yesterday in Ilorin, the State Police Command Public Relations Officer (PPRO,) DSP. Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, who confirmed the incident in a statement said: “The Kwara State Police Command wishes to inform the public about an ongoing investigation into a case of culpable homicide reported on August 12, 2024, at approximately 7:30 a.m. by Mr. Olorunoje of the Aleniboro area in Ilorin, Kwara State.

“According to Mr. Olorunoje, on August 11, 2024, at about 20:00 hours, he was returning home from the mosque when a group of labourers approached him and informed him of a disturbing discovery.

“They had found the body of an unidentified female, approximately 25 years old, dumped on refuse dump near Aleniboro area ilorin, Kwara State”.

She said following the report, a team of detectives was dispatched to the scene, “upon arrival, the scene was carefully examined and photographed. During the initial investigation, traces of blood were found near the left ear of the deceased.

“The body was subsequently taken to the General Hospital in Ilorin, where a medical examination confirmed that she was dead.

“The body has since been deposited in the hospital morgue. The deceased was later identified as Miss Awesu Mojisola.

“In light of these developments, the Kwara State Police Command has arrested suspects in connection with the case. Investigation is ongoing, and the case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for further discreet investigation,” she added.

The Commissioner of Police, CP. Victor Olaiya, assured the public that all necessary steps are being taken to uncover the truth behind this incident and bring those responsible to justice.