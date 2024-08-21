Shettima, Jonathan, Osinbajo Expected at Book Launch in Abuja

Many distinguished Nigerians, including Vice-President Kashim Shettima, former president Goodluck Jonathan and former Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, are expected to attend the launch of a book co-authored by Dr. Shamsuddeen Usman on September 26 at the Musa Yaradua Centre, Abuja.

The vice president will be the special guest of honour, while Jonathan will chair the occasion.

Usman was finance minister (2007-2009), minister of national planning (2009-2013), and Central Bank of Nigeria’s deputy governor (1999 to 2007). He was also the pioneer director-general of TCPC (now BPE), among other positions he has held.

According to the Chairman of the Media Sub-Committee, Etim Etim, the book, ‘Public Policy and Agent Interests: Perspectives from the Emerging World’, is a unique publication on both the impetus for and impediments to growth and development in emerging economies.

It provides a fascinating and penetrating insight into the workings of government and the boardroom in terms of policy formulation and implementation, economic management, and the overall growth paradigm in the developing world, with Nigeria as a case study.

It also accounts for the interactions between the government, its agencies, and the private sector and how such engagements impact national growth, investments, and the economy’s overall performance.

“The book will, therefore, be a veritable reference material for policymakers, technocrats, business leaders and public officials on the workings of government and governance and the tradeoffs they have to make in designing and implementing public policy. It is without doubt a go-to publication for universities, public and home libraries, and for students, academics and public and private sector officials,” Etim said.

He added that other contributors to the book are experts in their fields, carefully selected, based on their impressive records in the public and private sectors, to share their experiences in key areas of policy-making and development. Their unique contributions helped to broaden the book’s scope and impact and give it its unique character and flavour.

The event will also witness the formal unveiling of the Shamsuddeen Usman Foundation (SUF), founded and registered by his children in his honour and dedicated to promoting education in the country. The foundation’s mission is to create a collaborative environment that empowers individuals, corporations, researchers, and students to explore and develop advanced AI and technological solutions for real-world challenges. Its signature project is establishing an AI and Technology Development Centre whose main focus will be skills development, innovation and economic development.

The proceeds of the book launch will be used to support the foundation’s activities.

“We are expecting the cream of the society in large numbers to come together to honour Dr Usman, one of the nation’s most respected elder statesmen, for his meritorious service to our fatherland,” said Sadiq Usman, the planning committee chairman.