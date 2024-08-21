Osinbajo, Obi, Others Attend US Democratic National Convention

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





Former Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo (SAN) alongside other notable Nigerian political figures, including the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, are currently attending the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

They are special guests of the National Democratic Institute (NDC) based in Washington DC.

Aside Osinbajo and Obi, a former Senate President, Ken Nnamani, was also invited, according to the US-based NDI. The Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, was also said to have been invited but it was not clear if he had honoured the invitation.

The NDI is a notable non-profit and non-partisan organisation pushing democratic values around the world. It’s based in the United States of America.

The attendance of Osinbajo at the event, it is believed, further demonstrates his increasing global engagement and international political profile since his leaving office in May 2023.

The presence of the distinguished Nigerians at the Democratic National Convention underscores the importance of fostering global democratic values and the role that African leaders play in shaping the future of democracy, both on the continent and worldwide.

Their participation at the event signals a commitment to engaging with diverse political processes and learning from global experiences to enhance governance and democracy in Nigeria.

The Democratic National Convention, a significant event in the United States’ political calendar, serves as a platform where key policies and strategies are discussed by the Democratic Party, besides the formal nomination of the party’s presidential candidate and current US Vice President, Kamala Harris.

The convention is also an opportunity for global leaders and stakeholders to observe and participate in discussions that could influence global political trends.

Founded in 1983, NDI has been at the forefront of supporting and strengthening democratic institutions around the world.

The institute provides technical assistance to political parties, civic groups, and election processes, with a strong emphasis on promoting citizen participation, transparency, and accountability in governance.

Operating in over 50 countries, NDI is dedicated to fostering free and fair elections, advocating for the protection of human rights, and upholding democratic norms. The organisation’s work is instrumental in ensuring that democratic processes are robust and inclusive, enabling citizens to have a voice in how they are governed.

By attending the convention, Osinbajo and the other Nigerian leaders invited would engage with global democratic practices, exchange ideas with international counterparts, and bring valuable insights back to Nigeria.

The involvement of figures like Osinbajo in such international political events demonstrates Nigeria’s active role in the global democratic community.