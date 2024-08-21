Obaseki Salutes Edo Queens for CAF CL WAFU B Finals

The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has congratulated Edo Queens for securing a place in the finals of the CAF Champions League WAFU Group B Qualifier, after defeating Inter FC 2-1 in their semi-final match.

The final match will determine who will represent the zone at this year’s CAF Women’s Champions League Finals in November.

Edo Queens, who are the Nigerian Women’s Premier League (NWPL) champions are participating in the fourth edition of the CAF Women’s Champions League WAFU-B Inter–Clubs play-off.

Obaseki said: “I congratulate Edo Queens for their victory today in Ivory Coast against FC Inter. Our girls dominated the game and gave a good account of themselves, dictating the pace of the game and holding on to the last minute.

“They were spectacular today, keeping up with the pace from the beginning of the tournament. They have remained unbeaten and are today heading into the finals with much confidence. I celebrate their genius and want to tell them that every girl child in Edo today is proud of their performance.

“As they continue with the laudable display at the WAFU Zone B CAF Women’s Champions League qualifiers, we are reassured of their resolve to come out victorious in the finals and ultimately make a loud statement on the continental stage.”