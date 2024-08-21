Northern Elites Strategise, Plan Political Conference, Preach Unity

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Apparently having 2027 in mind, a group of northern elites comprising professionals, businessmen and children of former military heads of state and presidents gathered in Abuja yesterday to galvanise support for the 19 northern states.

In their maiden meeting, the adopted the name “League of Modern Democrats(LND)” with former governor of Kano State, Ibrahim Shekarau, as protem chairman, Emmanuel Jime as protem general secretary and Dr. Umar Ardo as the convener of the meeting.

The group said that they remain a renaissance of old northern political entity and it is a non-partisan body.

Before reading the communique of the meeting Dr. Umar Ardo, said the group represents a renaissance of the northern elites, stating that in the past, we were decide the way things will go, but now we are struggling to hold the edge of the stick

“People of like minds from the North that came together to solve northern problem. We are not worried about problem of appointment, we are worried about problem of insecurity, hunger, starvation, destitution and the economy. We are not worried about appointment, appointment will come and go but the important issue is to resolve this issue conclusively.” Ardo stated.

Reading the communique of their meeting, the former governor of Kano State, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau said: “The LND resolved to prioritise the political unity of Northern Nigeria. Recognising the diverse backgrounds and experiences within our ranks, we are committed to fostering a strong sense of community and solidarity.

‘’This unity will serve as the foundation for our efforts to reposition the North as a leading force in Nigeria’s political landscape.”

The communique further said: “It was resolved that the LND will write to key stakeholders in Northern Nigeria to garner their support and participation in our movement.

“This outreach will include, but is not limited to, all former Heads of State, all former and serving Vice Presidents, former Senate Presidents, former Speakers of the House of Representatives, former Chief Justices, former Service Chiefs, Inspectors General of Police, Comptroller Generals of Customs, Immigration, Prisons, key distinguished elder statesmen, Business men and Employers of Labour, trade unions and other relevant entities. The involvement of these stakeholders is crucial to the success of our mission.”

The communique further resolved to hold to and organise a Northern Nigerian Political Summit to be held in Kaduna. This summit will serve as a platform for discussing the region’s political future, economic development and security challenges. It will bring together key leaders, thinkers and influencers to chart a new course for the North.”

The communique added: “The LND will establish strategic working groups focusing on key areas such as political engagement, economic development, security and social cohesion. These groups will be tasked with drafting actionable plans to advance the objectives of the LND and will play a vital role in driving our agenda forward.”

The communique said that it will develop a comprehensive strategy to mobilise the wider northern elite and engage with the grassroots, adding that “This strategy will ensure that our movement gains widespread support across the region and inspires the masses to rise to the challenges of our times.”

The former governor of Kano State said that a framework for monitoring progress and ensuring accountability is to be established.

“This will include regular progress reviews and adjustments to our strategies as necessary, to ensure that our goals are translated into concrete realities,” it noted.

Shekarau said that “The LND is firmly committed to the betterment of Northern Nigeria and the nation as a whole. The task before us is immense, but with determination, collaboration and strategic action, we believe we can achieve the transformative changes that the North and Nigeria urgently need.

“We look forward to the continued participation and support of all members as we work towards realizing our shared vision.”

On the recent national protests across the country, Shekarau said:

“Government should see the protest against bad governance as a challenge. The speech of President confirmed this, what we want to see is action. And it is not about the federal government. We are talking about the state government and local government,” he said.

He condemned the exorbitant nomination fees for local government elections.