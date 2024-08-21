LASUBEB Trains 40 Officers on Inventory Management 

Oluchi Chibuzor

The Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (LSUBEB) has trained 40 officers on inventory management to strengthen quality delivery.

Speaking at a one-day training workshop for asset, control, inventory, and employee benefits officers in Lagos, the Chairman of LSUBEB, Dr. Hakeem Shittu, explained that it would enhance the quality of service delivery.

He appealed to the 40 participants to leverage the programme to improve the quality of service delivery at their place of primary assignment.

Leading one of the sessions on inventory management, an official of the Financial Information System Directorate, State Treasury Office, Ogunjimi Sesan, said the workshop was to ensure that participants understand the sensitivity of their jobs at the place of primary assignment.

“As a store keeper, you must be able to go back to your LGAs and effectively manage government assets and take accurate inventory of stocks and understand how to handle samples of documents used in the public sector,” Sesan stated.

For the Director of the Centralised Payroll and Data Validation, State Treasury office in Lagos, Iyabo Tifase, the purpose was for participants to understand the impact of inflation on their salaries and how they can strategise with it.