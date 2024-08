Chairman/CEO Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has received in audience the Nigerian-Born British Lord Mayor of Leeds, United Kingdom, Councillor Abigail Marshall Katung.

Katung was received at the NiDCOM headquarters in Abuja Wednesday.

The Nigerian-British born politician is the first elected councilor from Africa to hold the council position and the second black person after Eileen Taylor.