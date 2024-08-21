Benue Stakeholders Endorse Umar Damagum-led PDP NWC, Others

George Okoh in Makurdi

The crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) continued unabated with the group under the aegis of G14, in the Benue state chapter of the party passing a vote of confidence on the Amb. Umar Damagum-led National Working Committee (NWC).

It equally praised the leadership qualities of former governor, Samuel Ortom and Senate Minority Leader, Senator Abba Moro, which took the party to its great level in Benue state.

At a press conference in Makurdi yesterday, the leader of G14, Dr Laha Dzever, noted that peace, unity and respect for constituted authority must be placed above other considerations to move the PDP family forward.

The G14 acknowledged challenges arising from the conduct of the ongoing elective Congresses to put Executive structures for the party in the state.

“We observed that those challenges, on the positive side, highlight the viability of our great party and its attractiveness to the people, giving rise to the intensity of aspirants for executive positions on its platform.”

Doctor Dzever expressed gratitude to the NWC under the acting chairman, Amb. Umar Damagum, for the direction and support given to Benue PDP through the congresses, conducted thus far.

The G14 also appreciated the NWC for the deployment of committees which conducted the ward congresses and Appeal Panel which attended to petitions that arose from the exercise and delivered a firm and impartial justice to petitions.

The group believes that the AVM Napoleon Bali-led caretaker committee would do what is right and pledge support and loyalty to their authority to succeed in their assignment in the state.

According to Dr Dzever, the exercise for the local government congresses, which was held in 17 out of the 23 local government areas in Benue state went on successfully, while 6 others are yet to be conducted, pending the determination of a legal action brought by some members of the party.

He called for members to close ranks in order to prepare ahead of the 2027 general election.

In their separate remarks, Mr William Ortyom, who spoke on behalf of the Benue State House of Assembly PDP caucus, described the unity of the party as paramount and commended the G14 for the step towards resolving issues.

Also speaking, Chief Mrs Veronica Gajir, who spoke for women all sued for peace within the ranks of the party in the state.

They also called for the cease of media war by members that turn to portray PDP as a crisis-ridden organisation, saying the youth are ready to learn from their elder’s wisdom in conflict resolution which is dialogue.