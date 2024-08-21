AU: Corruption, Bad Leadership Will Not Hinder Implementation of #Hope2063 Agenda, Says Board Chairman

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja





The Chairman, Board of Governing Council, African Union (Nigerian Ambassadorial Assembly), Prof. Tunji John Asaolu, has said the challenges of Africa like corruption and bad leadership are not strong enough to stop the implementation of Hope2063.

#Hope2063 is Africa’s blueprint and master plan for transforming the continent into the global power house of the future and the continent’s strategic framework that aims to deliver inclusive and sustainable development with concrete manifestation of the Pan-African drive for unity, self-determination, freedom, progress and collective prosperity pursued under pan- Africanism and African renaissance.

Asaolu who spoke on Tuesday in Abuja at the conferment of Ambassadorialship to some Nigerians, said the social ills of bad leadership, corruption and embezzlement are not peculiar to Africa alone.

He said: “We are all working towards #Hope 2063 whereby we will see ourselves as one Africa, called United States of Africa and will see ourselves with one passport, currency and look forward to when African can inter-travel within the continent without a visa.

“Corruption is not peculiar to Africans. It will not be a hindrance to the implementation of the African Union agenda of 2063. It may be one of the factors, but among the few.

“With this award, what we have done is to bring in like-minded people, those that are patriotic and without mincing words, will promote this agenda. So, we have people that can put their legs in the shoes of Nelson Mandela. We have found them and will put them into use.”

In the same vein, one of the recipients and entrepreneur, Vivian Lam, said African leaders need to do better, particularly in Nigeria which is globally known to be one of the most corrupt countries in the world and with bad leadership affecting its policies.

In addressing the issue of unemployment which she is pronounced in Nigeria, Lam encouraged the teeming youths to remain resilient, hard-working and dedicated and not to wait for the government, while noting that the government cannot attend to the needs of all.

Her words: “The case of Nigeria is pronounced as one country with high rate of unemployment and there are policies that have been mapped out to ensure that youths are engaged. I know it’s not easy. So, my advice based on my experience is for the youths to develope themselves and remain consistent, dedicated and hardworking to put food on the table, and they will surely get there. So, it’s not about waiting for the government.”

In the case of women and the effects of climate change to which they are mostly affected, Lam further encouraged women to be careful with their environment and prevent its abuse which will have adverse effect on the ozone layer, adding that with focus, every challenge can be nipped in the bud.