Abu Abel Tenders Apology over land Dispute

Socialite and property businessman, Olaseni Johnson popularly known as ‘Abu Abel’ has tendered an apology for falsely accusing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, Mr Seyi Tinubu and Chief of Staff of Lagos State Government; Mr Tayo Ayinde of forcefully taking his land located at Ologolo, off Lekki-Epe expressway, Lagos State, via a viral video posted on his social media handle last year.

In a statement released by the popular socialite, he thanked the Governor of Lagos State; Mr Babajide Sanwo-olu and the leadership of the Lagos State House of Assembly headed by; Rt. Hon Mudashiru Obasa for their timely intervention and resolution on the lingering land matter. He said; “The land disputes were created by one faction of the Ojomu family of Ajiran, knowing fully well that other family members countersigned my Deed of Assignment, which was particularly signed by the Oba of Ojomu land. The sole aim of the conflict was to forcefully grab my land and resell it to another person.”

Johnson further stated that; the family wrote a petition to the office of the Lagos State Chief of Staff, falsely presenting him as a land grabber. “To further their game plan, they began name-dropping, mentioning our father’s name (Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu) and that of his biological son (Mr Seyi Tinubu) as the owners of the land. This formed part of the frivolous petition they used to mislead the office of the Chief of Staff (Mr Tayo Ayinde), who, as part of his statutory duties, mandated the Taskforce Office, Lagos State, to take up the matter. I also wholeheartedly affirm that neither the President, his son, nor the Chief of Staff have any personal interest in my land. Thus far, we are close to a peaceful resolution at the State Assembly.” He added.

He further implored that those who stood in solidarity with him during the land debacle should be rest assured the resolution process is ongoing and that the state government is doing everything to ensure a fair hearing and an amicable resolution is reached. “I urge everyone who had earlier shown solidarity towards the recovery of the land to remain calm and have trust in the ongoing amicable resolution process. Investigations have also revealed that some family members of the Ojomu of Ajiran in Eti-Osa were the ones who sought the intervention of the Chief of Staff of Lagos State.” He concluded.