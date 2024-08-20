WIEN, Smart Gas to Distribute 100,000 LPG Cylinders to Rural Women

Peter Uzoho

The Women in Energy Network (WIEN) and Smart Gas Limited have entered into a partnership for distribution of 100,000 Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders annually over the next five years to women in rural communities in the 774 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Nigeria.

The move is aimed at deepening domestic gas utilisation in the country in line with the federal government’s National Gas Expansion Programme (NGEP) that seeks to increase local LPG consumption and reduce reliance on kerosene and other polluting fuels.

Moreso, the initiative, according to the partners is to align with the government’s agenda for fuel diversification and economic sustainability, particularly as the nation works towards reducing its dependence on traditional and non-renewable energy sources.

Speaking at the inauguration of the initiative in Lagos, President of WIEN, Mrs Eyono Fatai-Williams, explained that promoting LPG, also known as cooking gas, as an alternative to firewood and coal, directly supports the NGEP programme.

She stated, “This collaborative initiative between the WIEN and Smart Gas Limited is to expand the use of Liquefied Petroleum Gas in our local communities.

“The Nigerian government has recognized the importance of diversifying its energy mix to ensure long-term economic stability. By promoting LPG as an alternative to firewood and coal, this initiative directly supports the federal government’s National Gas Expansion Programme, which aims to increase domestic LPG consumption and reduce reliance on kerosene and other polluting fuels.

“The shift to LPG directly contributes to achieving the national health agenda by reducing the burden of respiratory illnesses and decreasing healthcare costs.”

On her part, Chief Executive Officer of Smart Gas Limited and member of WIEN, Dr. Yinka Opeke, who explained the modalities for the distribution of the various LPG cylinders across the nation, called on both private and public sector to support them in achieving the targets.

She said the aim of the partnership was to promote utilisation of cooking gas to households in all the 774 LGAs In the country.