We Hold A Hand’ Set for Mental Health, Global Health Crisis Event

‘We Hold A Hand’, an organisation dedicated to raising awareness about mental health issues in all communities is set to host a pivotal event on August 28th, 2024 at Salvis Italian Restaurant, Manchester.

Themed ‘Trauma in Civil Unrest and Global Health Crisis’, the event will look into the significant mental health consequences of experiences such as civil unrest, displacement, and global health crises like the ongoing worldwide mpox and measles outbreaks.

According to its management, ‘We Hold A Hand’ is dedicated to fostering well-being and resilience, particularly among individuals facing obstacles to accessing mental healthcare. The upcoming event is a cornerstone of this mission. The organisation, a statement from the management reads, aims to spotlight the profound impact of civil unrest and global health crises on mental health. These tumultuous times have had a significant adverse effect on the psychological well-being of individuals, especially those within marginalized communities.

Kelvin Voen, the founder of ‘We Hold A Hand’, noted that by providing a platform for these voices, the organisation aims to foster a deeper understanding of the complex interplay between trauma, mental health, and the broader societal factors at play. The hope is to shed light on the unique challenges faced by communities disproportionately affected by these events, examining the cultural and historical contexts that have contributed to their vulnerabilities and resilience.

“Civil unrest can have a profoundly negative impact on mental health. The psychological consequences, ranging from anxiety and depression to post-traumatic stress disorder, are substantial. Having these conversations has become imperative in addressing our mental well-being. By fostering a community centred on shared experiences and mutual support, we seek to empower individuals to heal, rebuild their lives, and strengthen the fabric of their communities.”

“This event marks the launch of a series of gatherings that ‘We Hold A Hand’ has organised for the remainder of the year, spanning various cities. Each event will focus on different facets of mental health and well-being. Through these carefully curated spaces for dialogue and support, ‘We Hold A Hand’ is dedicated to dismantling stigmas, fostering open conversations, and empowering individuals to access the care they deserve,” Voen states.

Expected to speak at the event are Kelvin Voen, Founder, of We Hold A Hand; Nisaa Ali, Trauma Therapist; Danielle Vassell, Podcast Host and Speaker; Eghosa Ize Iyamu, United Nations Delegate; Eli Hassell, Advocate at EVSATE & Interview Host while the event will be hosted by Julie Efrance, Author and Radio Host.

‘We Hold a Hand’ is a Mental Health and Wellness Advocacy Platform dedicated to raising awareness about mental health issues and providing support to individuals and communities. We are a mission-driven organisation committed to breaking down barriers, addressing stigma, and creating a space where mental health is prioritised and discussed openly. Our focus is on fostering partnerships, delivering impactful programs, and ensuring accessible resources for all.