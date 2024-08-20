WANTED: A JUST ENERGY TRANSITION

Rashidat Omolara Sanusi argues for a gradual energy transition that aligns with the needs and capacities of developing nations

As the sea aggressively encroaches on homes and lands of the people of the Niger Delta, farmers and herders remain locked in violent brawls with no end in sight amid hunger. Meanwhile, the Nigerian Senate deliberates on a bill that seems far removed from these urgent realities—a bill seeking a 10-year jail term for those who refuse to sing the newly approved national anthem. This stark contrast between the existential crises facing the nation and the legislative priorities reflects a deeper disconnect in our approach to the pressing issue of energy transition.

Nigeria stands at a critical crossroad, teetering between the need to transition to cleaner energy and the imperative to balance economic survival and social equity. Our energy future is fraught with challenges, both internal and external, that must be navigated carefully if we are to avoid exacerbating the already dire conditions in regions like the Niger Delta. These challenges include entrenched bureaucracy, inconsistent policies, and a myopic focus on monetizing resources at the expense of sustainability. Meanwhile, the historical responsibilities of developed nations, funding constraints, and the imposition of foreign metrics that do not align with our realities further complicate the path forward. It is only by confronting these obstacles head-on that we can hope to carve out a just and sustainable energy future.

At the heart of the problem lies the bureaucratic inertia that suffocates progress. Government agencies tasked with overseeing the transition often operate in silos, their lack of coordination leading to wasted efforts and inadequate outcomes. This disjointed approach hampers the swift, decisive action needed to steer the country toward a sustainable energy future. Historical data from countries such as the UK, the Netherlands, and Germany highlight the slow adoption of renewables, yet the expectation for rapid adoption in developing nations like Nigeria adds undue pressure.

Compounding the issue is the persistent inconsistency in policy direction. Each new administration is prone to discarding the plans and initiatives of its predecessor, resulting in a series of short-lived projects that rarely see fruition. The Nigerian Energy Transition Plan, championed by the Buhari administration and now gathering dust, serves as a glaring example. Without long-term, coherent policies, our energy transition efforts are destined to flounder.

The focus on monetizing natural resources represents another significant barrier. The Nigerian government’s preoccupation with financial gains often overshadows the social and environmental costs of such an approach. This mindset, which has already wrought havoc in the Niger Delta and is now spreading to Northern Nigeria with its newly found crude, is unsustainable in the long run. True progress requires a recalibration of priorities, balancing economic growth with the well-being of local communities and the preservation of the environment.

Externally, Nigeria is grappling with the disproportionate burden of addressing climate change, a problem to which developed nations have historically contributed the most. Despite our limited resources, we are expected to bear the brunt of this global issue, often with minimal support from those most responsible. This inequitable burden further complicates our ability to implement the necessary changes. While the global energy transition accelerates, regions like Africa are grappling with the late arrival of renewable technology, coupled with the pressing need to meet developmental goals.

Funding remains a formidable challenge. As a developing economy, Nigeria lacks the financial muscle needed to execute a successful energy transition. While international loans, grants, and aid are theoretically available, they often come with strings attached, exacerbating our problems rather than alleviating them. There is a dire need for fair funding models that truly support our transition efforts without undermining our autonomy.

Adding yet another layer of complexity is the reliance on metrics and solutions that are rooted in Western ideologies and do not necessarily align with our local context. These foreign frameworks often prove ill-suited for tracking progress or implementing solutions that resonate with the Nigerian populace. To make meaningful strides, we must develop localized strategies that reflect our unique circumstances and challenges.

The social impact of a rapid energy transition is profound. Sudden shifts can lead to widespread job losses, particularly in fossil fuel-dependent regions, affecting local economies and exacerbating poverty. This transition may also widen existing inequalities, as wealthier nations and individuals are better positioned to adapt and benefit from new technologies. Nigeria’s journey toward a just and sustainable energy transition is undeniably complex. But just as the sea continues its relentless encroachment on the homes and lands of the Niger Delta, so too must our resolve to tackle these challenges be unyielding.

To surmount these formidable challenges, we must dismantle the bureaucratic barriers that impede progress and establish clear, streamlined policies that foster collaboration among all relevant government bodies. It is essential to involve communities, particularly at the grassroots level, in the transition process. A just energy transition is not merely about changing our power sources, it demands a fundamental shift in our way of life. Policymakers must acknowledge that this transformation requires the active participation and consent of the people most affected.

By addressing these issues with consistent policies, grassroots involvement, and a steadfast commitment to both people and the planet, we can chart a course toward a future that is not only cleaner and fairer but also resilient enough to withstand the storms ahead. Advocating for a more balanced and gradual energy transition that aligns with the specific needs and capacities of developing nations will be key to ensuring that the transition is both just and effective.