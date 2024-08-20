Oborevwori Applauded for Creating Ministry of Riverine Infrastructure

Sylvester Idowu in Warri





The initiator of the creation of Coastal Areas Development Agency (CADA) in Delta State, Chief Sheriff Mulade, has commended the Sheriff Oborevwori administration for creating the Ministry of Riverine Infrastructure.

Chief Mulade, who is the Ibe-Sorimowei of Gbaramatu Kingdom and the National Coordinator of Center for Peace and Environmental Justice (CEPEJ) while giving the commendation over the weekend however pleaded for statutory status to the ministry.

The peace advocate said the creation of the ministry and the appointment of Chief Ebikeme Clark both indicated that Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori is a true democrat eager to carry all segments of the state along in his development strides, particularly those in the deprived riverine areas.

He commended the governor for his move to solve the problem of infrastructural deficit in the riverine areas by creating the ministry which he said would go a long way in helping to ease the plights of coastal and riverine rural dwellers.

“I must commend Governor Sheriff Oborevwori for this bold step, which is long overdue. It shows that the governor has a listening ear, and I believe through the establishment of this ministry, the riverine areas will be given a sense of belonging, and will equally experience a new lease of life if adequately funded,” Mulade said.

He said the riverine areas play host to mainly maritime, oil and gas production activities, which he said constitute the mainstay of Nigeria’s economy.

He, however, noted that the riverine areas lack many basic amenities despite the huge contributions to the development of the state and Nigeria at large.

“We have been crying for years over the deliberate neglect of the coastal dwellers after over seven decades of oil exploration activities, accentuated by the lopsided distribution of socio-economic development,” he added.

Chief Mulade also noted that while the move was commendable, he was still bothered about the prospect of the ministry in terms of its permanence as a statutory agency backed by law.

He therefore appealed to the Oborevwori-led government to send an executive bill to the State House of Assembly to make the Ministry of Riverine Infrastructure a statutory institution to help guarantee its existence beyond his administration and give more assurance to stakeholders that their welfare is paramount to the government.

He noted that the infrastructural deficit in the riverine areas of Delta State might not be totally addressed within a few years due to the difficult terrain of the coastal areas that will attract heavy funding to implement viable projects.

The Ijaw-born development and peace advocate strongly appealed to Governor Oborevwori to consider the Ministry of Riverine Infrastructure as a development priority that requires adequate funding to achieve its purpose of creation, devoid of politics.