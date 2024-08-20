Lokpobiri, Others to Speak at Inaugural Nigerian Crude Oil Refining Summit

Peter Uzoho

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri; Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite; and Chairman of Dangote Petroleum Refineries, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, would be leading discussions at the inaugural Nigerian crude oil refining summit.

The event is set to take place on October 7 and 8, 2024 in Lagos.

The leaders, according to the programme organizers, have not only endorsed the event but have also confirmed their attendance and participation as keynote speakers.

In a statement made available to THISDAY, the involvement of the top industry and economic leaders was officially confirmed during courtesy visits by the Crude Oil Refinery Owners Association of Nigeria (CORAN) led by its Chairman, Mr. Momoh Oyarekhua, at their respective offices in Lagos and Abuja.

“The endorsement and participation of Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite, and Alhaji Aliko Dangote reflect the pivotal importance of the Nigerian Crude Oil Refining Summit. Their leadership and insight will be invaluable as we chart the course for Nigeria to become a net exporter of petroleum products,” Oyarekhua stated.

With the theme “Transforming Nigeria into a Net Exporter of Petroleum Products,”the organizers said the summit came at a crucial juncture for the country’s oil industry.

As Nigeria navigates the complexities of downstream oil deregulation, CORAN said the event serves as a critical forum for industry stakeholders to deliberate and plan for the sweeping changes reshaping the sector.

It said the summit would focus on assessing the investment opportunities and operational sustainability of refinery businesses amid ongoing deregulation, which is poised to create a more competitive market, attract international investments, and boost the efficiency of domestic refineries.