Erijo Calls for More Private Sector Support for Devt of States

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

The Chief of Staff (CoS) to the Governor of Delta State, Hon. Johnson Erijo, has solicited the support of individuals and organised private sectors in the development of the oil rich state.

Erijo made the solicitation yesterday shortly after inspecting a six-bed Intensive Care Unit (ICU) built and equipped by Chuks Agidigbo Leadership Foundation and MEDAST Nigeria Limited at the Central Hospital in Kwale, Ndokwa West Local Government Area of Delta State.

The CoS, who was overwhelmed at the state-of-the-art equipment at the ICU, urged operators of the organised private sector and well-to-do individuals to contribute to the development of the state, especially in the provision of infrastructure.

“We are here to inspect the ICU at this hospital, this is a very good development and I will brief my Governor, Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori with a view for us to know when it will be most suitable for us to formally receive the structure and facilities from the donors, Chuks Agidigbo Foundation and MEDAST Nigeria Limited,” he said.

Erijo noted that the gesture was worthy to be emulated by the operators of the organised sector, well-to-do individuals, especially, Deltans, saying that government alone cannot produce facilities for the people as stated by Chuks Agidigbo.

Also speaking, Special Adviser to Governor Oborevwori on Project Monitoring, Goodnews Agbi, said the burden on government to provide infrastructural facilities for the benefit of the people of the state will reduce if well to do individuals and organisations contribute to the development of the state.

“If everybody is doing this, if everybody have the heart to execute projects where there is need for such and they are capable of executing such projects and donate to the government, the burden on government will reduce.

“We are very grateful to you, Mr Agidigbo for this project, we will notify the governor for proper handover of this project to the state government”, he said.

Chief Executive Officer of MEDAST Nigeria Limited, Mr. Chuks Agidigbo, who initiated the project, had while taking Hon. Erijo and top government functionaries on tour of the ICU, disclosed that the experience of people during COVID 19, spurred him to execute the project.

He disclosed that the unit has oxygen flow meters, ventilators, nurse station for monitoring of patients, among other facilities.

“During COVID 19, we saw the need for this facilities to be provided for our people, it is a fully equipped Intensive Care Unit, there is provision for continuous flow of oxygen as this is one facility that is required for the accreditation of a University Teaching Hospital.

“Our aim of providing this facility is to encourage people to find ways to mobilize private sector support for government because, government cannot do it alone, this is the first that we are building in Delta State and by the grace of God, it will not be the last,” he added.