Yusuf Replies Whistleblower, Says Kano  Not Diverting Councils’ Funds

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

The Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, has denied any knowledge of alleged diversion of about N10 million from each of the 44 local government accounts to a company called Novomed for the purchase of medical supplies.

Yusuf, who replied a whistleblower, Dr. Bello Galadanci, said his administration had zero tolerance for corruption by blocking leakages which could led to the misuse of public funds.

Galadanci, who is also a content creator on social media and had been revealing alleged corrupt practices of some Nigerian leaders, claimed that the state government did not follow due process while awarding the contract to the Novomed.

In a joint statement the Commissioner for Information, Baba Dantiye, and the governor’s spokesman, Sanusi Bature, said Yusuf ordered immediate investigation into the matter.

“The governor therefore directed the Executive Chairman, Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC), Muhyi Magaji, to immediately investigate the allegation and report the outcome for further necessary action.

“The governor denied any knowledge of the said contract to have been recently awarded for the supply of drugs to 44 local government councils of the state,” the statement added.