PDP Sweeps All 20 LGAs in Bauchi Poll

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has won in all the 20 local government areas in the last Saturday local government election in Bauchi State.

The Chairman of the Bauchí State Independent Electoral Commission (BASIEC), Alhaji Ahmed Makama, announced the results in his office last Saturday night.

Meanwhile, the main opposition party, the All Progressive Congress (APC), had earlier raised the alarm that the PDP and BASIEC would allegedly rig the election in favour of PDP. Also, the Chairman of APC in the state, Alhaji Muhammad Hassan, at a news briefing on Saturday, described the election as a “broad-day robbery of franchise and murder of democracy.”

He cited numerous alleged irregularities, including inade-quate election materials, withheld sensitive materials and result sheets and votes allocation to the ruling PDP.

Others were the alleged absence of returning officers and the abandonment of election materials at the polling units.

“There were also instances of ballot box snatching, massive thumb printing of ballot papers for PDP and votes allocation to PDP candidates across all the local governments,” Hassan alleged.