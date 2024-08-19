NIGCOMSAT Insists on New Satellite Launch, Plans Collaboration with Telcos

Emma Okonji

NIGCOMSAT, the government agency responsible for the launch of Nigeria satellite into orbit, has assured Nigerians that it will still launch the new satellite tagged NigComSat-2 as earlier planned.

According to NIGCOMSAT, the planned new satellite launch represents the next phase of its commitment to advancing Nigeria’s space capabilities and providing world-class satellite services.

Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, NIGCOMSAT Ltd, Mrs. Jane Egerton-Idehen, who disclosed this at a one-day sensitisation training for journalists in Lagos, recently, said NigComSat-2 satellite would significantly enhance the capacity to deliver robust, high-speed communication services across Nigeria and beyond.

The managing director who was represented by Assistant General Manager, Communications, NIGCOMSAT, Aisha Bantam, said the new satellite would support a wide range of applications, including broadband Internet, telemedicine and e-learning, among others.

According to her, NigComSat-2, whose launch is in the immediate future, will also enable the agency to better serve critical sectors such as agriculture, security health and education, driving economic growth and improving the quality of life for Nigerians.

“The launch of NigComSat-2 satellite is not just a technological milestone; it attests to Nigeria’s growing prowess in the global space industry and underscores our resolve to harness the power of space technology for national development.

“As we continue on this path of growth and innovation, our commitment to providing reliable, high-quality satellite communication service is unwavering, and we are continuously innovating to meet the growing demands of our digital economy,” she said.

Head of Marketing and Stakeholders’ Engagement at NIGCOMSAT, Olufunke Fagbeja, said NIGCOMSAT’s mission had always been to bridge the digital divide and ensure that every corner of Nigeria has access to reliable and efficient communication services.