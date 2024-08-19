Kalu: ECOWAS Parliament Managing Mali, B’Faso, Niger’s Exit with Diplomacy

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, has said the ECOWAS Parliament has not given up on getting Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger realign with other countries in the regional bloc.

To that extent, he said already put in place by the West African legislative arm was a parliamentary diplomacy mechanisms to bring back the departing sister countries.



Kalu made the disclosure in an interview with journalists in Abidjan, Cote D’Voire.

He said there was no cause for alarm over the bloc’s perceived existential threat posed by violent extremism, and the exit threats from ECOWAS by the three Sahelian countries of Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso.



The lawmaker said there were already mechanisms in place, through what is called parliamentary diplomacy, to reach out to them.

He disclosed that, “Letters have been sent to them, and very soon, some of us will start visiting those countries to engage the heads of government. We’ll open up the doors for them to come back to the family. We need them.



“We’ll tell them, for instance, that, granted, maybe they were offended by one or two things, but let us sit down again and discuss.

“You can’t just forget them and say it doesn’t matter; that they can go on their own. No! We have to reach out to them and say we are better off as one family. I’m sure it’s going to work.”



Kalu, however, said that in the event of a worse case scenario, where the three countries go ahead and exit, ECOWAS would not be threatened financially.

He said there was a clear definition of the sources of ECOWAS revenue, adding that the Community Levy happened to be just one of them.