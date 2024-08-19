I Celebrate the Woman I am Becoming, Says Joy Anyim

As she clocks another year, Nollywood actress, Joy Anyim has taken out time to send a heartfelt appreciation note to herself.

In a series of Instagram posts, Anyim, who describes herself as ‘A Woman King’ celebrated her evolution over the years.

“As I step into another year of life, I embrace the emergence of my inner strength, wisdom, and resilience. May this new dawn mark the beginning of a reign of self-love, confidence, and purpose. May I rule my life with kindness, compassion, and courage. May my heart be filled with joy, my mind be fueled with determination, and my spirit be lifted by hope.

“I celebrate the woman I am becoming – a queen of my own destiny, a warrior of my own journey, and a shining light in my own right. Happy birthday to me, the Woman King,” she wrote.

In another post, the film producer and C.E.O Fundollars Entertainments noted that her old self is long gone, and has been replaced with a strong fearless woman with the fire of God burning within.

A graduate of the University of Uyo, Anyim started her journey into the film world as a teenager when she danced for different dance groups and organisations. From there, she was exposed to stage drama, after which Nollywood came calling.

Her first movie was titled ‘Women’s Right’. This was closely followed by ‘What a World’. Anyim’s production outfit, Fundollars Entertainments is presently operating from four continents.