Enugu Communities Hail Gov Mbah, Delegates over Ezugwu’s Chairmanship Ticket

Communities and stakeholders of Uzo Uwani LGA in Enugu State have commended the governor of the state, Dr. Peter Mbah, and party stakeholders for the nomination of Barr. Chijioke Ezugwu as the chairmanship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the local government council elections scheduled for October.

They described him as the best man for the job.

They also dismissed what they described as sponsored media reports against Ezugwu’s candidature, saying the reports were the handiworks of people, who do not mean well for Uzo Uwani.

In a statement jointly signed by the traditional ruler of Nkpologu community, HRH Igwe Simeon Idu and the traditional ruler of Nkpunator autonomous community, Igwe Jude Okeke said Ezugwu was the right man for the job, who had served Uzo Uwani communities in many capacities and acquitted himself creditably.

“The Igwe in Council and the Town Union of Nkpologu Attah community wish to appreciate the governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, and PDP delegates, who, in their wisdom and informed decision, endorsed and nominated Barr. Chijioke Ezeugwu as PDP’s chairmanship candidate in Uzo Uwani in the forthcoming council election.

“Chief Barr. Chijioke Ezugwu is a personality to reckon with in Nkpologu and the entire Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area. He has served his people in various capacities as former PDP Youth Leader in Uzo-Uwani LGA, former Councilor for Nkoplogu Ward and Chief Security Officer (CSO),Uzo-Uwani LGA.

“Thus, during his service as the Chief Security Officer Uzo-Uwani LGA, Chief Barr. Chijioke Ezugwu was greatly instrumental to the relative peace and security enjoyed in Nkpologu and entire Uzo-Uwani all throughout the past administration.

“We are, therefore, shocked by a sponsored malicious and fallacious publication against our son, Chief Barr. Chijioke Ezugwu, by faceless individuals whose evil machination is to taint and tarnish the image and reputation of Chief Barr. Chijioke Ezugwu, which he has sternly worked and built for years with dedicated service to his people.

“The allegation of the faceless individual(s) is unfounded and baseless, calculated only to taint his image maliciously and nothing more. As a matter of fact, Chief Barr. Chijioke Ezugwu is a seasoned legal practitioner and was never charged nor convicted of any crime whatsoever.

“Nkpologu community through her leaders hereby issues stern warning to any person(s) who attempts to or publishes any further false or malicious publication against the person of her son, Chief Barr. Chijioke Ezugwu as we shall not hesitate to bring an action against the person(s) in court of law for defamation of character or risk prosecution for cyber-crime and character assassination. Nkpologu Attah community is strongly behind her son in all his political aspirations,” one of the statements read.