ENTITLED LEADERSHIP IN THE WORKPLACE

Leaders who prioritise the well-being of their team are more likely to foster a positive, productive work environment, argues LINUS OKORIE

Entitlement is a pervasive issue across our society, often manifesting as an expectation of preferential treatment, privileges, or being served before others. In psychological literature, entitlement is often seen as a subset of narcissism, leading to a diminished capacity for gratitude—after all, why be grateful if you believe you inherently deserve what you receive?

This week, I want to focus on leaders who exhibit an entitlement mentality. Contrary to common belief, this trait is not confined to any specific generation; it spans across all levels of hierarchy and leadership roles. Whether in a CEO, a middle manager, or an entry-level supervisor, entitlement can severely damage a leader’s ability to influence and effectively manage their team, ultimately affecting relationships both at work and beyond.

What does an entitled leader look like in practice? An entitled leader is someone who, by virtue of their position, believes they are inherently deserving of certain privileges, respect, and authority without necessarily earning them. This sense of entitlement can manifest in various ways, such as expecting loyalty without reciprocation, demanding unwavering respect while failing to show the same to others, and prioritizing personal gain over the well-being of their team.

Typically, such leaders are self-serving. They think their needs outweigh those of others. They make decisions through the lens of ‘what does this mean for me?’ They expect to always go first and may demand sacrifices from their team that they themselves would never make. The danger of entitled leadership is that its negative effects often go unnoticed until they are deeply entrenched in the organization’s culture, affecting team dynamics and decision-making processes. If you approach any situation believing you deserve something, you have been infected with entitlement.

They tend to believe they are entitled to compare employees to themselves and judge them as “less than” without feeling any responsibility for their development. They lack emotional self-awareness and often use their emotions and the force of their personality to get what they want. Entitled leaders spend more time complaining about the behaviour of their team than they do reflecting on their own behaviour. The dysfunction of entitlement is sort of a “pot calling the kettle black” situation with leaders failing to lead and align employees to achieve business outcomes.

These leaders frequently view themselves as superior to those around them. This inflated sense of self-importance can lead to a lack of empathy and understanding, causing them to dismiss the ideas and feedback of their team, believing that they alone hold the answers. They are often recognizable as a newly appointed leader who, upon coming into the role, sees a number of things to be improved upon or changed immediately. He approaches the situation with the mindset of, “My position grants me authority, power, and mandate, and I’m just going to make the changes I see fit.”

This mindset can result in abrupt and sweeping changes to company strategy, goals, and structures without any attempt to gain buy-in or support from the team in order to stamp a message that a new leader is in town. We see play in Nigeria’s political landscape when newly elected leaders often prioritize launching new projects over completing those initiated by their predecessors, often failing to acknowledge the efforts that came before them.

A hallmark of entitled leadership is the tendency to avoid responsibility. When things go wrong, these leaders are quick to point fingers, blaming others for failures while taking undue credit for successes. This lack of accountability erodes trust within the team and creates an environment of fear and uncertainty. Entitled leaders often expect unwavering loyalty from their team, often without offering the same in return. They may resort to intimidation or manipulation to ensure compliance, creating a toxic work environment where team members feel undervalued and disrespected. Constructive criticism, essential for growth, is often viewed by these leaders as a threat to their authority, leading to resistance to feedback and stifling innovation. As a result, they seize ownership from the team, leading to disengagement, fear, and mistrust. Their unpredictable and autocratic behavior causes a sense of instability, driving employees to seek opportunities elsewhere where they feel listened to and valued.

The effects of entitled leadership can be far-reaching, affecting not only the immediate team but the entire organization. Entitled leaders create a toxic work environment characterized by high turnover, low morale, and decreased productivity. Team members who feel undervalued or disrespected are less likely to be engaged, leading to a decline in overall performance. The self-centered approach of entitled leaders hinders collaboration, innovation, and long-term growth. As these leaders prioritize their own interests over the organization’s, they often miss opportunities for growth and fail to build strong, cohesive teams. Entitled leaders are often remembered for their arrogance rather than their contributions. Instead of leaving a legacy of innovation and success, they leave behind a trail of resentment and missed opportunities.

Understanding the root causes of entitlement in leadership is essential for addressing and preventing it. Quick promotions without adequate preparation can lead to an inflated sense of one’s abilities, fostering entitled behavior. A lack of self-awareness and emotional intelligence also contributes, as leaders who are not in tune with their emotions and the impact they have on others are more likely to exhibit entitled behaviors. Additionally, certain organizational cultures may inadvertently foster or tolerate entitled behavior, particularly if they reward leaders for aggressive or self-centered actions.

Addressing entitled leadership requires a proactive approach focused on self-awareness, accountability, and a commitment to serving others. Leaders must engage in regular self-reflection and seek feedback to understand their behavior and its impact on others. By being open to criticism and willing to learn, they can identify and address any entitled tendencies.

Organizations should provide mentorship and coaching to help leaders develop humility, empathy, and a service-oriented mindset. Experienced mentors can guide leaders in understanding the importance of putting the team’s needs above their own. Establishing clear accountability structures within organizations ensures that leaders remain grounded and responsible. Regular performance reviews, peer feedback, and clear consequences for entitled behavior can help curb these tendencies.

Adopting a servant leadership approach, where the focus is on serving the team and the organization rather than personal gain, is crucial. Leaders who prioritize the well-being of their team are more likely to foster a positive, productive work environment.

Entitlement in leadership is a subtle yet dangerous phenomenon that can quietly erode the foundations of even the most successful organizations. By understanding the characteristics and impacts of entitled leadership, we can take proactive steps to address and prevent it. Leaders must be willing to engage in self-reflection, seek feedback, and commit to a service-oriented approach that prioritizes the needs of the team and the organization over personal gain.

In a world where effective leadership is more critical than ever, let us strive to build a legacy of humility, empathy, and service—qualities that will not only benefit our organizations but also inspire those who follow in our footsteps.

Okorie MFR is a leadership development expert spanning 30 years in the research, teaching and coaching of leadership in Africa and across the world. He is the CEO of the GOTNI Leadership Centre