5th Efunkoya National Cadet T’tennis Championships kicks-off with Clinic

In line with the ideals of its Foundation, the 5th Dr. Adegboyega Efunkoya Cadet Table Tennis Championships will commence on Tuesday, August 20, with a two-day coaching clinic at the Indoor Hall of the National Stadium in Lagos.

According to the foundation, the clinic aims to fine-tune the athletes’ skills and familiarize them with the latest techniques in the sport. Top table tennis coaches from across the country will conduct the clinic, which will feature athletes from various regions.

Ranti Lajide, the spokesperson for the Efunkoya Foundation, stated that the clinic, initiated in 2023, is designed to prepare athletes for the main tournament. “We are aware of the new techniques in the sport and it behooves us to let the players be conversant with them. This is why we have decided to continue with the clinic. Observing the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, where French teenager Felix Lebrun became the youngest medalist at 17 in the history of table tennis, we aim to produce new stars who can balance education with their sporting talents,” Lajide said.

The annual contest aligns with the ideals of the late Efunkoya, whose tenure as President of the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF) unearthed numerous stars for the country. The organizers emphasized Efunkoya’s strong belief in the importance of education for young table tennis players, inspiring them to continue providing educational scholarships for the winners in the boys’ and girls’ singles categories.

To encourage more participation, the organizers will provide accommodation and meals for most participants. Five titles will be contested: singles (boys and girls), doubles (boys and girls), and mixed doubles events. The event is funded by former players and table tennis enthusiasts from within and outside the country.

The late Efunkoya, a surgeon and medical practitioner, became involved in table tennis administration in 1962 and was elected Chairman of the then Nigeria Table Tennis Association in 1963.