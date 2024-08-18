Will Walson-Jack Perform More Effectively?

Politics, what a terrifying game. A smiling friend can turn into the most bare-faced adversary. What else, if not this fact, can the story of Senator Ali Ndume, When greed and corruption have been in the works for too long, even an angel will be looked at with suspicion. This is what is happening presently in Nigeria. With every appointment, Nigerians check their pockets, looking to see if something has gone out. But since it has happened, one must ask: will Mrs. Didi Walson-Jack’s case be different?

Walson-Jack’s recent appointment as Head of the Civil Service of the Federation has raised questions about her potential effectiveness. Yes, her extensive experience in various ministries and her legal background position her well for the role. But the challenges within Nigeria’s civil service are deep-rooted and demand decisive action.

Her predecessor, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, implemented reforms but left significant issues unresolved. Walson-Jack inherits a system widely perceived as corrupt and inefficient. To succeed, she must confront these entrenched problems with bold reforms and transparency.

Walson-Jack’s commitment to leveraging technology and upholding the principles of Accountability, Meritocracy, Professionalism, Loyalty, and Efficiency is promising. However, mere promises are insufficient; concrete actions are required. The civil service needs more than rhetoric; it demands transformative leadership.

Corruption within Nigeria’s civil service remains a critical challenge. Walson-Jack must prioritise anti-corruption measures, ensuring that civil servants serve the public without demanding gratifications. Addressing this issue is crucial for restoring public trust in government institutions.

Walson-Jack’s success will also depend on her ability to reform procurement processes and ensure that government contracts are awarded based on merit, not personal gain. Upholding transparency and accountability in these areas is essential for improving the quality of public projects.

Walson-Jack must also be open to constructive criticism and willing to implement continuous improvements within the civil service. Even well-functioning systems require ongoing adjustments to remain effective. Her willingness to listen and adapt will be key to her success.

Ultimately, Walson-Jack’s effectiveness will be judged by her ability to transform the civil service into a more efficient, accountable, and service-oriented institution. If she can achieve this, she will not only meet expectations but also leave a lasting legacy in Nigeria’s public administration.