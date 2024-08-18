We’re Not Importing Substandard Fuel, Matrix Energy Declares

•Describes allegation as unfounded

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

An indigenous and independent oil marketing and trading company, Matrix Energy Group, has denied reports that it imported substandard petroleum products to Nigeria.

A statement by the Head of Corporate Communications of the firm, Ibrahim Akinola, said the firm had consistently imported products that meet approved specifications.

The statement explained that the firm had never been found wanting in the discharge of its duties.

The oil marketing and trading company’s clarification was in response to an online publication that Matrix Energy is one of the biggest fuel importers via Malta, a tiny European country.

The Chairman of Dangote Industries Limited, Aliko Dangote, had alleged some personnel of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, oil traders, and terminals have opened a blending plant in Malta.

The allegation has since been denied by the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari.

Matrix statement read in part, “We have never been found wanting in this regard. Our commitment to quality is reflected in the fact that none of our customers has ever rejected our products.

“Indeed, demand for Matrix products often exceeds our capacity to supply, a testament to our reputation for reliability. This success is equally reflected in our fertiliser businesses.

“Contrary to reports, Matrix Energy has never imported or distributed any substandard cargo in our two decades of operation.

“Our depots boast a storage capacity of 150 million litres of liquid products, including LPG and bitumen.

“However, contrary to the claims made in the publication, we did not discharge 200,000 metric tons of PMS into our facility in July 2024.

“While we have the capacity and customer base to handle such volumes, Matrix Energy has never imported or distributed any substandard cargo in our two decades of operation.”

The statement said the group remained consistent in adhering to the requirements of imported products that meet approved specifications.

“We have never been found wanting. Matrix Energy Group is a wholly indigenous and independent oil marketing and trading company, with substantial investments in strategic infrastructure, including vessels, oil and gas terminals, trucks, and retail outlets across 28 states, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“Our company is recognised and approved by global international companies, national oil companies, major construction firms, and various end-users.

“Our consistent ability to deliver on all contracts at competitive prices has solidified our strong position in the industry today”.

“The Chief Executive Officer of the company, Abdulkabir Adisa Aliu, is a member of President Tinubu’s Economic Coordination Council.”

The statement noted that “his (Aliu’s) selection by Mr. President to serve as a member of the Economic Coordination Council is a recognition of his dedication to shared values and his commitment to the betterment of Nigeria in the Renewed Hope Agenda, for which he remains deeply grateful.

“Matrix Energy Group remains steadfast in our commitment to supporting Nigeria by ensuring the availability of petroleum products at competitive prices, in alignment with Mr. President’s vision for the country.”