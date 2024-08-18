This Governor is a Good Listener

Benjamin Franklin once said, “After crosses and losses, men grow humbler and wiser.” This sentiment rings true for Governor Ademola Adeleke, whose journey to the governorship of Osun State was marked by persistence and personal growth. Despite numerous attempts and setbacks, Adeleke’s unwavering dedication has now positioned him as a leader who truly listens to his people.

Adeleke’s political journey was fraught with challenges. After initial defeats and controversies, his determination to serve his state remained unshaken. His recent success shows just how resilient he is, as well as his ability to turn past adversities into valuable lessons.

The governor’s latest initiative, a comprehensive upgrade of Osun State’s tourist sites, exemplifies his commitment to listening and responding to the needs of his constituents. According to reports, this project aims to revitalise attractions like the Erin Ijesha WaterFalls and other cultural sites that had long suffered from neglect. Adeleke’s administration is focused on enhancing these sites to boost local tourism and reflect the state’s rich heritage.

Adeleke has already initiated a tripartite committee to oversee the improvements at Erin Ijesha and other sites. The point is to ensure that local voices are integral to the development process. It really is a matter of the man’s belief in the power of community engagement and local expertise.

Indeed, the decision to involve the Erin Ijesha community directly in the management of their local tourist sites illustrates Adeleke’s respect for local perspectives. By prioritising the input of community leaders and stakeholders, he is fostering a more inclusive approach to governance. This method not only addresses immediate concerns but also builds long-term relationships based on trust and mutual respect.

To think that in the past Adeleke had to struggle to get his words to reach the ears of the people. These days, his love for them is evident and best demonstrated by how he listens to them. In this happy case of Osun’s cultural and tourist assets, the governor’s actions are a clear reflection of his genuine concern for the well-being and prosperity of his constituents.