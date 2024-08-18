Obi Demands Concerted Action against Rising Insecurity, Hardship in Nigeria 

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general election, Mr. Peter Obi, has called for collective action against the deteriorating insecurity and economic hardship in Nigeria.

Reacting to the incessant cases of abduction and killings across the states of the country, Obi said: “We cannot continue living like this.”

The LP chieftain who made the call in a statement on X yesterday, stated that a war should be declared on massive insecurity and other ills that were affecting the society.

He cited recent kidnappings in Edo, Benue, and Anambra States among others as one incident too many, stressing that the time called for bold action to build a safer society.

Obi wrote, “When I say we should declare war on the economy, power, and insecurity, some people spin the narrative, while others complain. But what else can we do?

“In the last 24 hours, several people have been kidnapped across Nigeria, including about 20 dental students from Maiduguri and Jos in Benue State.

“An Anambra State Commissioner and his wife were abducted in Edo State, and others travelling with them were killed. These are just a few of the many tragic incidents happening across the country,” Obi added.

The former governor of Anambra State insisted that a united front would help the society tackle the security and economic challenges.

He added: “We cannot continue living like this. It’s time for bold action, collective resolve, and a united front against these challenges.

“We must declare war on this massive insecurity and other ills that threaten our society and work tirelessly to build a safer, more prosperous, and just society for all,” he added.