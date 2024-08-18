NNPCL: We are Not Selling Employment Slots

Peter Uzoho



The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) yesterday denied the allegation of selling employment slots to Nigerians and anyone who wished to buy.



In a statement issued yesterday in Abuja by its Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Olufemi Soneye, the oil firm described such claims as antics of fraudsters who wanted to take advantage of unsuspecting applicants.



The national oil company called on Nigerians to disregard such rumours and warned against paying money to anyone for any job in the company.

“The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.) has called on members of the public, especially jobseekers, to discountenance rumours of employment slots for sale.



“The company states that there is no iota of truth in the insinuations that it has employment slots on offer to anyone who wishes to buy, describing such as the antics of fraudsters who want to take advantage of unsuspecting applicants.



“It cautions that as a responsible corporate entity, recruitment into the company is a straightforward process and does not involve the sale of slots or inducement of any kind.



“It warns that anyone who pays money to anyone for any job in the company does so at his or her own risk,” the statement explained.