Ganduje: I’m Not Contesting Against Tinubu in 2027

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje has disowned campaign posters circulating online suggesting that he plans to contest against President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

Ganduje, in a statement issued Sunday by his Chief Press Secretary, Edwin Olofu, described the posters as fake and malicious.

He noted that it was the work of mischief-makers in collaboration with certain elements within the Kwankwassiyya movement who were determined to create disaffection between him and Tinubu.

According to Ganduje, “This is to inform the general public that the poster currently circulating on social media, claiming that the APC National Chairman, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, is contesting for the presidency in 2027 with Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, as his running mate, is entirely false and a malicious piece of fake news.

“The All Progressives Congress (APC) wishes to categorically state that this is the work of mischief-makers, likely in collaboration with certain elements within the Kwankwassiyya movement, who are determined to create disaffection between Dr. Ganduje and His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje remains unwaveringly loyal to President Tinubu and is fully committed to supporting the president’s vision and leadership. Dr. Ganduje believes that President Tinubu is on the right trajectory to steer Nigeria towards greater prosperity and unity.

“We urge the public to disregard this fabricated story and refrain from spreading unverified information.”