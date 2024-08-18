The ongoing feud between Yakubu Dogara, former Speaker of the House of Representatives, and Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed has taken a dramatic turn. Dogara recently challenged Governor Mohammed to a public debate on good governance, accusing him of mismanaging the state’s resources.

The tension between the two leaders has been brewing for some time, with Dogara criticising Mohammed for what he perceives as a lack of focus on the real needs of Bauchi’s people. He pointed out the alarming statistic that Bauchi bears 64.67% of Nigeria’s out-of-school children, arguing that this should be the governor’s priority instead of constructing flyovers and private mansions.

Mohammed, on his part, has been vocal in his criticism of the federal government’s policies under President Bola Tinubu, accusing them of exacerbating poverty and economic hardship across the country. However, Dogara countered this by stating that leaders should focus on resolving the crisis instead of engaging in what he called “irresponsible” rhetoric.

One might wonder if Dogara is fighting with Mohammed as his way of defending Tinubu or if it is because he believes that leaders should rise above petty politics and address the pressing issues facing the nation.

Whichever one is it, the clash between the two prominent figures raises important questions about the nature of political leadership in Nigeria. Is the focus on power and influence, or is it truly about improving the lives of the citizens?

Dogara’s insistence on a debate suggests that he is willing to put his ideas and record up for public scrutiny, challenging Mohammed to do the same. The outcome of this confrontation could have significant implications for the political landscape in Bauchi and beyond.

As the public watches this “fight to finish” between Dogara and Mohammed, it becomes clear that the stakes are high, not just for the individuals involved but for the people of Bauchi State. But whether this confrontation will lead to meaningful change or simply escalate the existing tensions remains to be seen.