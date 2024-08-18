  • Sunday, 18th August, 2024

#EndBadGovernance: Over 1,000 Protesters in Detention, Amnesty International Alleges

Nigeria | 4 hours ago

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Human rights watchdog, Amnesty International, has stated that over 1,000 #EndBadGovernance protesters are currently in prison custody nationwide following the recent hunger protests.


The protests, which were held between August 1 and 10, turned violent in some parts of the country, with reports of looting and vandalism in several states.
On August 6, the Inspector-General of Police (IG), Kayode Egbetokun, announced that the police had arrested some of the sponsors of rioters who hoisted foreign flags and called for a change of government in states such as Kano, Kaduna, and Zamfara, among others.


However, in a post via its X handle, the organisation accused the Nigerian authorities of escalating a crackdown on peaceful protesters by prosecuting over 100 protesters in court.


It, therefore, reiterated its call for an immediate and unconditional release of all those arrested for exercising their right to peaceful assembly
“The Nigerian authorities are escalating a crackdown on peaceful protesters against hunger and corruption. Over 1,000 people have been remanded nationwide. Today, 441 people were arraigned in Kano, in what is set out to be an unfair trial based on trumped-up charges.


“Amnesty International again calls for an immediate and unconditional release of all those arrested for exercising their right to peaceful assembly. The government of Nigeria must uphold the right to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly,” the organisation said.

