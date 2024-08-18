Delta Chieftain Tasks PDP Not to Allow APC Return to Power in 2027



Sylvester Idowu in Warri



A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, has urged the major opposition party to ensure that the All Progressives Congress (APC) does not return to power in 2027.

The former governorship aspirant affirmed that the PDP has made significant preparations for the 2027 general election to reclaim power from the APC.

He explained that the current poor administration of the APC has resulted in acute hunger, inflation, and the continuous devaluation of the naira compared to the 16 years of PDP governance.

Onuesoke made this statement while responding to questions from journalists about the PDP’s position in 2027.

He noted that Nigerians have experienced both the PDP and APC, and have discovered that the opposition party is far superior to the ruling party in terms of achievements and a human-centered approach to governance.

He explained that the PDP can take pride in its 16 years of nurturing democracy, ensuring freedom of speech, protest, and association—freedoms he argued are currently lacking under APC leadership.

“The social media was unfettered, and Nigerians enjoyed the maximum freedom. The PDP also nurtured the economy to a six per cent annual growth rate, especially after the significant debt relief effort,” Onuesoke said.

“Moreover, many now enjoy mobile phones, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp, etc., all of which emerged under the PDP government. Let us attempt to list the achievements of the APC government since it took over. It is marked by hunger, intimidation, suppression of media and protesters, inflation, and insecurity.

“They have spent only one-third of the time the PDP was in power. This is why I am optimistic that the PDP is the party for national harmony, freedom, and economic development,” he stated.

Onuesoke, who challenged the APC to name one sector they have developed since assuming power, said the PDP grew the GDP from $59 billion to $565 billion in 16 years, while Nigeria is sinking deeper into financial trouble and accumulating more debt under the current APC administration.

“You can count the number of industries the PDP improved in 16 years – banking, television, entertainment, telecom, insurance, and the internet all grew significantly under the PDP. Name one sector the APC has developed,” he queried.

He also stated that the recent #EndBadGovernance protests have exposed the APC-led federal government’s lack of initiative in resolving the nation’s challenges, which were deliberately imposed on Nigerians by what he described as a “single bellicose statement.”