Buhari Condoles with Former INEC Chairman, Jega, over Mother’s Demise

Nigeria | 4 hours ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmud Jega, on the demise of his mother, Hajiya Hauwa Kulu Muhammadu Jega after a brief illness in Abuja.

The former president, in a statement issued yesterday, said: “There is no greater loss than that of a mother. I would like to express my deepest condolences for the passing of your beloved mother. May her soul rest in peace.

“Please know that you and your family are in my thoughts and prayers. I hope that you will find solace and comfort in the good deeds she left behind. May Allah grant her Aljannul Firdaus.”

