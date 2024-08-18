Adesanya Loses to Du Plessis

Israel Adesanya early Sunday morning lost to Dricus du Plessis of South Africa in the main event of UFC 305 in a grudge match in Perth, Australia. The Nigerian, a two-time former champion, was attempting to regain the middleweight title.

He however lost in the fourth round via submission. A disappointed Adesanya declared that he was not going to retire after the loss.

Adesanya said he was disappointed, that this was the best he’s ever felt and he just lost to the better man on the night. Then he talked about possibly retiring, saying he hadn’t thought about it. Then he puts Perth over and says “I’m not f*cking leaving!”

Du Plessis also offered some words of encouragement to Adesanya, who later applauded the South African’s win.