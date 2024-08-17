  • Saturday, 17th August, 2024

Zamfara Gov Commiserates With Gummi Flood Victims, Promises Immediate Support

Nigeria | 42 mins ago

Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal, has commiserated with victims of flooding in Gummi Local Government Area.
Heavy rainfall on Friday caused flooding in parts of Gummi submerging scores of houses.
In a statement on Saturday by his spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, the Governor expressed deep concern and sympathy for the flood victims.
The statement read in part: “I received the sad news of the flooding in parts of Gummi Local Government Area.
This is quite distressing and my thoughts are with everyone affected.
“I have been in contact with the relevant authorities, leaders, and elders in the local government since the unfortunate incident.
“I immediately sent a delegation from the Zamfara State government to the local government to assess the situation and provide immediate relief support to the victims.
“My government is committed to taking all necessary measures to prevent future occurrences of such sad incident.
“All hands will be on deck to ensure that victims of the flooding receive the necessary support they may require.”

