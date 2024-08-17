Super Falcons Retain Africa’s Top Spot in FIFA Ranking

Nigeria’s Super Falcons have maintained their 36th position in the latest FIFA Women’s World Ranking, despite a disappointing performance at the Paris Olympic Games earlier this month.

The rankings, released by FIFA yesterday, show that the Nigerian team holds steady in their pre-Olympics spot.

In Africa, the Super Falcons remain the top-ranked team, followed closely by South Africa’s Banyana Banyana. Morocco, Zambia, and Ghana complete the continent’s top five.

The Falcons’ ranking reflects their challenging experience in Paris, where they struggled against formidable oppositions.

Drawn into a tough group with Olympic finalists Brazil, reigning world champions Spain, and Asian giants Japan, Nigeria faced an uphill battle from the start.

They narrowly lost their opening match 1-0 to Brazil and suffered another 1-0 defeat to Spain. In their final group game, they were beaten 3-1 by Japan, ending their Olympic campaign at the bottom of the group.

Zambia, Africa’s other representative in Paris, saw an improvement in their FIFA ranking, climbing to 62nd place despite also losing all three of their group matches.

South Africa and Tunisia were among the other African teams to make gains, with Banyana Banyana now ranked 50th and Tunisia rising to 58th.

On the global stage, the United States reclaimed the top spot after winning the Olympic gold, while Brazil’s silver medal helped them move up to eighth.

Spain, despite reaching the latter stages, dropped to third, with England moving up to second. Germany and Sweden complete the world’s top five.

The next FIFA Women’s World Ranking is scheduled for release on December 20, 2024.